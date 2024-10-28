New York Jets Season on Life Support Entering Houston Texans Matchup
The New York Jets will play on Halloween night and host the Houston Texans on Thursday. Their fans are begging for a treat.
The Jets (2-6) have now lost five games after falling to New England, 25-22, on Sunday. The season, by any realistic measure, appears over. And, yet, there is one glimmer of hope.
Three teams in the Super Bowl Era (the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2020 Washington Commanders and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars) have started the season 2-6 and made the postseason.
So, you’re saying there’s a chance? With this team?
As noted above, by any realistic measure the season is probably over.
Houston (6-2) is riding high even as it deals with injuries on offense. The Texans have won four of their last five games, but their only two losses have come on the road. Thursday’s game is on the road.
So, you’re saying there’s a chance? With this team?
We’ll see.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Texans.
Houston Texans at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time, Day: 8:15 p.m., ET, Thursday
TV: Amazon Prime TV
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 2-5; Texans: 6-2.
Last week: New York Jets lost to New England, 25-22; Houston def. Indianapolis, 23-20.
Coaches: Jets — Jeff Ulbrich (interim, 0-3 with Jets and for career); Patriots — DeMeco Ryans (second year, 16-9 with Texans, overall).
Fun fact: Both Ulbrich and Ryans played linebacker in the NFL.
All-Times Series: Jets leads series, 7-3.
Last meeting: Jets def. Texans, 30-6 (Dec. 10, 2023).
Series notes: It’s been a series of streaks. The Jets won the first five meetings. The Texans won the next three. New York has won the last two games.
About the Jets: New York had a golden opportunity against New England, perhaps the only team in the AFC worse than them. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye left in the second quarter with a concussion. The Jets had dominated his backup, Jacoby Brissett, in their first meeting.
But, nothing went right. The offense burned through its three first-half timeouts in one quarter because they had to avoid delay of game penalties. The kicking game betrayed them again, as Greg Zuerlein, missed an extra point and a field goal. And the defense, which most consider to be the heart of this team, faltered on the game’s final drive, giving up two critical third-down conversions.
It's been a steep fall for the Jets, who just three weeks ago had a chance to assume the AFC East lead. But, after five straight losses, the Jets would select No. 4 in the NFL Draft next April if the season ended today. It’s the sort of thing nightmares are made of.
About the Texans: Houston has lived up to the hype this year. After making the playoffs a season ago under Ryans, then a first-year head coach, and then-rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans won two of their first three games and then rattled off four wins in their next five to take control of the AFC South Division.
Houston made some key additions in the offseason, notably running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Mixon is their leading rusher while Diggs has had a solid season but suffered a non-contact injury on Sunday. With Nico Collins also hurt, the Texans are in a bit of a pickle in their receiver room.
The Texans need a bit of work defensively. They’re giving up 22.4 points per game, but they’re creating turnovers and giving their offense extra chances, something worth watching on Thursday.
Next Up: The Jets travel to Arizona on Nov. 10. The Texans host Detroit on Nov. 10.