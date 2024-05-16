New York Jets Season Prediction Isn’t Ideal Due to Nathaniel Hackett
The New York Jets schedule offers challenges, similar to any other schedule for other teams in the league. With games they should win and contests that should be tough, the main focus for the Jets is making the playoffs.
After finishing 7-10 last year, the expectation is for them to improve. If their defense can continue being one of the best units in football, and the offense does what they look to be capable of, their record should improve. However, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report doesn't expect that to be the case.
While Moton predicted that they'll finish 10-7, he questions the Jets offense heading into the season.
It's not because of the players on the roster, but more so on Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett, who hasn't found much success in his NFL career, wasn't up to standard in 2023. Despite Aaron Rodgers getting injured, his playcalling was, at times, brutal.
"Many expect the New York Jets offense to take off like a rocket once Aaron Rodgers returns to action. However, they should examine offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's resume.
"Hackett hasn't experienced much success apart from head coach Mike McCarthy during their three-year stretch (2019-2021) with the Green Bay Packers. During that period in Green Bay, McCarthy called the plays," Moton wrote.
The concerns over Hackett are certainly warranted. From New York's perspective, they'll have to hope that Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and others can carry the offense. If Hackett doesn't improve and the offense struggles during the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get fired in the middle of the year.
If one assistant coach in football is being looked at under a microscope, it's the Jets offensive coordinator.
A 10-7 record would be an improvement, but it might not find New York in the playoffs. The AFC is loaded and while 10 wins could get a team or two in, the Jets should be searching for at least 11 wins.