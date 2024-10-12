New York Jets Set to Lose Four of NFL's Best Players After 2024
The New York Jets are trying to get their season under control, but some players may already have their sites focused on auditioning for new teams.
Pro Football Focus made an in-season list of the top 50 NFL players that are set to become free agents after the year. The list presented a handful of current Jets starters.
Cornerback D.J. Reed is the sixth-highest ranked player on the list of incoming free agents. That puts him ahead of Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns, Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings and other players that one might not immediately agree on.
Reed has earned that hype, though, as he's been one of New York's best players so far in 2024. He has allowed just six catches for 42 yards on 18 targets this season.
The 27-year-old has seemingly made yet another huge jump in his career and will certainly have plenty of suitors at his door in free agency.
A player that isn't in the midst of a career-year, but will still have a lot of interest is offensive tackle Tyron Smith. A couple of spots down from Reed, Smith finished at No. 14.
The veteran signed a one-year deal with the Jets and that will likely be all he gets in free agency until he retires.
Playing in his age 34 season, it shouldn't be too shocking that he doesn't look like he did when he made seven straight Pro Bowls.
He's had up-and-down performances so far, but is looking like he's settled into the first new team of his 14-year career.
This will likely be his only year in New York, though, as the team drafted his heir apparent in the first round of last year's draft in Olu Fashanu.
The next highest listed Jets player is someone that actually barely counts as a part of the team. The no-show Haason Reddick is still considered to be the top-ranked EDGE rusher and No. 17 overall player in the next free agent class.
New York will likely end up trading away Reddick, who was just dropped by his agency, rather than committing further resources to try and recover what has turned into one of the worst trades in recent memory.
Lastly, another veteran offensive lineman, Morgan Moses is next at No. 44. Moses is currently injured, which has given Fashanu the chance for some on duty learning.
Moses and Smith were not long-term answers and they seemingly only have one replacement ready. There will need to be another offseason tackle pick up or one of the two will be offered another one-year deal.