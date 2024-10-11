In Surprise Move, CAA Drops New York Jets Holdout Pass Rusher: Report
In a sign that New York Jets pass Rusher Haason Reddick’s holdout is heading in the wrong direction, his representation, CAA, has parted ways with the Pro Bowler, reports ESPN.
A separation like this is rare during a player holdout. But, then again, this has been an unusual holdout.
The Jets traded a conditional third-round pick in April to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Reddick, who was in the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract.
Reddick wanted an extension from the Eagles and when one wasn’t forthcoming he asked for a trade. Before the deal, New York general manager Joe Douglas attempted to work out an extension with Reddick. But, even without a deal, Douglas went ahead and pulled the trigger.
That may have been his mistake. Aside from Reddick’s introductory press conference, he hasn’t darkened the door of the Jets’ training facility. Team owner Woody Johnson used his press conference on Tuesday — which was to discuss the firing of head coach Robert Saleh — to make a direct plea to Reddick to report to the team.
"When he gets here, he'll find a very welcoming locker room and he'll be able to fit right in. But he's got to get here first,” Johnson said. “So, Haason, get in your car, drive down 95 and come to the New York Jets and we can meet you and give you an escort right in the building, and you'll fit right in. You're going to love it here, and you're going to feel welcome and you're going to accomplish great things with us."
Since the holdout began, Reddick has been clear that he would not show up until he had an extension. Per SNY, he made the decision not to report to the Jets and was not acting on the advice of his representatives.
Douglas, in turn, has said the Jets won’t extend Reddick until he reports. The 30-year-old pass rusher asked for a trade in August.
With a month until the Nov. 5 trade deadline, both sides are facing decisions.
According to math done by CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, who also happens to be a former player agent, Reddick may have already surpassed $9 million in lost money that includes fines, bonuses, and paychecks. For every game he doesn’t show up he surrenders nearly $800,000 more.
Reddick needs to play at some point this season so his contract will “toll” and he can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. If he doesn’t play this year, the Jets will retain his rights in 2025.
Reddick has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers over the past four seasons. In 2023 he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod. In 2022, his first in Philly, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles.
From 2020-23 he had 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) had more sacks in that span. He is one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four seasons of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.