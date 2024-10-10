New York Jets Owner Practically Begs Holdout Edge Rusher to Report
Woody Johnson faced the media after firing New York Jets coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday. The long-time owner talked about a range of issues, including the “why now” of firing his fourth-year coach after a 2-3 start.
But he also took the opportunity to address another issue — the Haason Reddick holdout.
The Pro Bowl edge rusher, whom the Jets traded for in the offseason, has not reported to the team and his holding out for a new contract extension or, perhaps at this point, a trade out of New York.
Johnson used the press conference to address Reddick personally and practically begged Reddick to show up and end the holdout.
"When he gets here, he'll find a very welcoming locker room and he'll be able to fit right in. But he's got to get here first,” Johnson said. “So, Haason, get in your car, drive down 95 and come to the New York Jets and we can meet you and give you an escort right in the building, and you'll fit right in. You're going to love it here, and you're going to feel welcome and you're going to accomplish great things with us."
It's not clear if Johnson’s words moved the needle or not.
With a month until the Nov. 5 trade deadline, both sides are facing decisions.
According to math done by CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, who also happens to be a former player agent, Reddick may have already surpassed $9 million in lost money that includes fines, bonuses and paychecks. For every game he doesn’t show up he surrenders nearly $800,000 more.
The Jets have told Reddick and his representatives that they will not extend him until he reports. When New York traded for Reddick it was unable to extend his deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, which was in its final season. But Jets general manager Joe Douglas made the trade anyway, believing he could get an extension done.
Reddick asked for a trade in August, but none has been forthcoming. The closer to the deadline New York might start thinking more seriously about a deal. He needs to play at some point this season so his contract will “toll” and he can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. If he doesn’t play this year, the Jets will retain his rights in 2025.
Trading him may be difficult if one of his conditions is an extension.
But, adding him to an already great defense might put the unit over the top.
Reddick has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers the past four seasons. In 2023 he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod. In 2022, his first in Philly, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles.
From 2020-23 he had 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) had more sacks in that span. He is one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four seasons of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.