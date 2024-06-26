New York Jets Should Plan to Target AFC East Rival Potential Cut Candidate
The New York Jets have been rumored to have interest in making more additions to the wide receiver room. Even after signing Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley, another wideout could be of use.
Getting Aaron Rodgers the best offense possible has been a clear priority for the Jets. Could that lead them to pursuing a wideout that could end up being released by the New England Patriots?
JuJu Smith-Schuster has been rumored to be a potential cut candidate prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season. He has been listed as such by many different outlets and analysts. If he is released, New York should absolutely consider pursuing him.
Even though the 27-year-old wide receiver has not lived up to the hype since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, he still possesses talent. With the right situation, he could get back to being a very productive player.
Bleacher Report recently listed Smith-Schuster as a cut candidate who should be on every NFL team's radar. For the Jets, he would give them a potentially elite No. 3 wide receiver if he chose to sign with them, assuming he is actually released by the Patriots.
During the 2023 season, his first year with New England, Smith-Schuster played in 11 games. He caught 29 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown.
Back in 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs, however, he put together a much better year. He played in 16 games, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns.
His tenure with the Patriots may not be going as planned, but just two years ago he was a key part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. There is no question that he still has the ability to play at a high level.
Playing with a quarterback like Rodgers would give him that opportunity. He obviously enjoyed his season with Patrick Mahomes.
Add on the fact that most defenses would be focused on stopping Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, and the situation would be even more attractive for Smith-Schuster.
None of this will truly matter unless New England releases him. He may very well play a second season with the Patriots.
However, if they do release him, New York should jump quickly to sign him. A one-year deal would be well worth the move. If it works out, the Jets could then re-sign him next offseason.
It seems likely that New York would be interested in another impact wide receiver. Smith-Schuster could be that player and could completely revitalize his career catching passes from Rodgers and helping the Jets pursue a deep playoff run.