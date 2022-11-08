Why the Jets Should Replace Zach Wilson With Lamar Jackson This Offseason

Looking into the crystal ball this coming offseason, I see Lamar Jackson.

The question is, which jersey will he be wearing in 2023?

Prior to the start of this season, the Ravens quarterback turned down a $250 million dollar deal from Baltimore, opting to roll the dice instead.

So far, it's paying off.

Jackson, who is scheduled to be a free agent at season’s end, currently has the fifth-best QB rating in the league.

What will that mean for Jackson?

It means he's about to get paid.

But from which team?

Could the Jets factor into this equation?

As a former pro scout with the organization, I believe the answer is a resounding yes.

It's well documented I have never been on board with QB Zach Wilson, since I first laid eyes on his college game film. All his pro performances have done over the past two seasons is confirm my pre-draft scouting report.

Much is forgiven and glossed over after a big victory, but in reality, Wilson (who has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions in six games this season) did next to nothing that was impressive against Buffalo.

It was more of the usual on Sunday. A bunch of dink and dunk passes (6.2 yard average-per-completion), and he avoided throwing deep like the plague. He should thank his lucky stars for wide receiver Garrett Wilson who excels running after the catch and caught 8/18 of his completions.

Wilson's biggest claim to fame against Buffalo was he didn't make any catastrophic blunders.

Is that good enough to go where this roster can go?

No.

Teams tend to go as far as their signal caller can take them.

Sure, most of us have heard the Trent Dilfer and Rex Grossman stories of old, and how as game managing signal callers they led their teams to the Super Bowl, but these two are the exceptions, not the rule.

The rule is, if you have a QB, you have a chance.

New York's offensive skill positions and defense are built to win. Outside of two quality starting offensive tackles, the missing piece to this puzzle is that franchise QB.

Jackson to New York makes too much sense.

New York is the biggest market in America, and Jackson will be the biggest offseason prize.

He is exactly the type of player who would put this team over the top.

Listen, there is no way to realistically compete in the playoffs against the "Patrick Mahomes of the world" with an inconsistent game manager like Wilson under center.

That's what this is all about. Winning Super Bowls.

Nobody out there in the draft or in free agency has a better chance of doing that in a Jets' uniform than Jackson.

Can you imagine if New York had Baltimore’s dynamic playmaker with this roster?

I know from the film work I've done on him, the Jets would go from being an average team to being a strong Super Bowl contender if they had him.

That's right, Super Bowl.

At some point in the not too distant future, Jets' ownership and management will need to have a come to Jesus meeting about Wilson.

New York can only hide Wilson behind conservative offensive game planning for so long.

Two seasons riddled with injuries and a combined completion percentage of 56.2% ought to be enough to logically conclude Wilson isn’t the playmaker this team needs.

Do the Jets have the cap space to land Jackson?

That's the wrong question to be asking.

Can the Jets afford to not go out and get Jackson?

