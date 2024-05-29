New York Jets Sign Former Bears RB to Deal
There was some thought the New York Jets might not be done adding to their team this offseason.
With there being pleas for them to reinforce their wide receiver room to give Aaron Rodgers as many weapons as possible, the Jets let three prominent free agents sign with other teams while they stood pat. There's also some thought they should shore up their offensive line even further.
However, it's the running back room that general manager Joe Douglas decided to expand.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New York has signed former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen to a one-year deal.
The 28-year-old last played in the NFL in 2020 when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and tibial plateau fracture in Week 3 of that campaign. This caused him to miss all of the 2021 season as well. The Bears eventually decided to release him in March 2022 despite signing him to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension back in 2020.
As a free agent attempting to make his comeback, he tore his Achilles tendon.
It's unknown what type of player Cohen can be after recovering from these two brutal injuries. He made the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers last year, but never was able to make the active roster.
For his career, he has over 1,100 total rushing yards and 1,500 total receiving yards, but he was really prolific in the return game, leading the NFL in punt return yards in 2018 with 411.
That might be how the Jets look to utilize him if he makes the roster.