Jets Country

New York Jets Sign Former Bears RB to Deal

The New York Jets have added another running back to the mix after signing one in free agency.

Brad Wakai

Aug 20, 2020; Lake Forest, Ilinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall.
Aug 20, 2020; Lake Forest, Ilinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There was some thought the New York Jets might not be done adding to their team this offseason.

With there being pleas for them to reinforce their wide receiver room to give Aaron Rodgers as many weapons as possible, the Jets let three prominent free agents sign with other teams while they stood pat. There's also some thought they should shore up their offensive line even further.

However, it's the running back room that general manager Joe Douglas decided to expand.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New York has signed former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen to a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old last played in the NFL in 2020 when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and tibial plateau fracture in Week 3 of that campaign. This caused him to miss all of the 2021 season as well. The Bears eventually decided to release him in March 2022 despite signing him to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension back in 2020.

As a free agent attempting to make his comeback, he tore his Achilles tendon.

It's unknown what type of player Cohen can be after recovering from these two brutal injuries. He made the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers last year, but never was able to make the active roster.

For his career, he has over 1,100 total rushing yards and 1,500 total receiving yards, but he was really prolific in the return game, leading the NFL in punt return yards in 2018 with 411.

That might be how the Jets look to utilize him if he makes the roster.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai