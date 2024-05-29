New York Jets 'Could Still Stand' to Add Another Player at Key Position
The New York Jets offensive line saw a major overhaul this offseason. Headlined by signing Tyron Smith, Joe Douglas made multiple moves to better the unit to protect Aaron Rodgers.
Douglas traded for Morgan Moses, signed John Simpson and Smith, then drafted Olu Fashanu.
After having arguably the worst offensive line in football last season, the Jets unit should be much improved.
Issues became noticeable for New York early in the season, as it was clear the offensive line wouldn't be able to do enough to protect Zach Wilson. With all of the injuries they dealt with, it didn't help their case.
Given Douglas understands that injuries can happen at any moment, the Jets might look to add another lineman, according to Bill Barnwell of ESPN.
"The Jets could still stand to add one more veteran interior lineman in reserve, but at the very least, everyone backing up at guard and center got to play meaningful snaps last season. Given the additions made at receiver, this offense looks much better around Rodgers than it did this time a year ago," he wrote.
His assessment of the situation is spot on.
New York's in a position to do whatever they need to do to win now. With Rodgers only getting older, and after veterans on both sides of the football, they are pushing to win a Super Bowl this season.
On the other side of that situation, it's uncertain how long this window will last.
Rodgers could wake up after the year concludes and hang them up for all anyone knows. They can't look back and regret not adding a player who could help, especially on the offensive side of the football.
With veterans still on the market, the Jets will have a chance to land someone.
It's now up to Douglas and the rest of the front office to figure out who that player might be.