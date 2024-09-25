New York Jets Sign Intriguing Linebacker To Practice Squad
The New York Jets have been active recently, signing multiple players to their practice squad.
With the position the Jets are in, they can afford to bring guys in to see if they have anything in the tank. Doing so with young players seems to be their plan, as there are many hidden gems without a team.
They did so again on Tuesday, signing former Carolina Panthers draft pick Brandon Smith.
"Smith (6-3, 241) was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round in 2022 out of Penn State. The former Nittany Lion played in 12 games (1 start) as a rookie before he was released and signed with the Eagles. He appeared in 2 games last season with Philadelphia," the team wrote.
Smith hasn't found a consistent role in the NFL just yet but was a highly touted prospect out of Penn State. One of the best recruits in the country before then, too, there's certainly talent in the former Panthers linebacker.
New York's defense seems set moving forward, but that doesn't mean they can't look to add on top of that.
During his time with Carolina, Smith appeared in 12 games, including one start. He finished that season with eight tackles.
The Virginia native spent three years at Penn State, impressing in a big way his junior campaign with 81 total tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble, and two sacks.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, the 23-year-old has the physical tools to succeed at the NFL level.
Perhaps this could be the opportunity he needs to get his career going.