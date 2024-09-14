New York Jets Star Predicted To Rebound in Important Week 2 Matchup
The New York Jets did not get off to the start that the franchise was hoping for against the San Francisco 49ers, but they are putting that in the past and are on to Week 2.
In the loss to the 49ers, the Jets had some struggles, but there were positives to take away from the loss with the most important being quarterback Aaron Rodgers was healthy and played until the game became out of reach.
Considering the 40-year-old only played four snaps last season, New York was certainly happy to see him back out on the field.
In the loss, the Jets’ quarterback threw for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The pick threw wasn’t really his fault, as it bounced off a player in an odd way.
While it was great to see the gunslinger back on the field, it wasn’t a vintage performance, however, that had to be expected after missing so much time.
With the focus turning to Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, the hope is Rodgers can knock off even more of the rust and become one of the top signal callers in the game like he has been for much of his career.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently spoke about Rodgers being a player who is going to rebound from a poor Week 1.
“The good news for the Jets is that quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared healthy and fully recovered from last year's torn Achilles in Week 1. The bad news is that his up-and-down play wasn't nearly good enough for New York to hang with the 49ers in San Francisco.”
There will certainly be a drop in class of opponent for New York in Week 2, as their biggest obstacle in the game is likely the short week and it being another road game. Both sides of the ball will need to be better against the Titans, and there are plenty of reasons why they should be.
For the veteran quarterback, getting meaningful reps against San Francisco should only help his confidence and rhythm.
As the weeks go on and Rodgers continues to play, he should continue to improve.
Robert Saleh and the Jets made the decision not to play him in the preseason, and they must have known he would be rusty in the first couple of weeks.
Going against the talented 49ers in his first start back likely wasn’t ideal, but New York’s quarterback should be primed for a bounce back game in Week 2.