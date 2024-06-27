New York Jets Star Shares Hilarious Revelation About His Golf Game
With mandatory minicamp complete, there is time for the New York Jets players to get in some other activities before preseason camp begins.
Two of their stars were featured during Paris Fashion Week, getting some international travel in before their Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings in London.
It's not uncommon for players to take a little break from football activities before they start ramping things back up for the upcoming year that will put a lot of strain on their bodies.
With the calendar officially flipping to the summer months in the tri-state area, that allows some to brush up on their golf game and get some rounds in before they are back on the field.
One of the Jets superstars is doing just that.
Sauce Gardner has been posting all about his golf course activities on his social media account, and while he might be an elite player in his profession, it seems like there is a lot of work for him to do when it comes to swinging a golf club.
As someone who is very interactive on his social media page, he has been responding to fans talking about his golf game. Some have given him pointers following a video of his swing he posted, and it seems like it already paid off for him.
Gardner shared he's only been playing golf for two weeks and that he doesn't take lessons.
The only information he uses to improve his game and technique comes directly from the PGA Tour's YouTube channel.
For everyone who has played the game of golf before and enjoyed it, then it can be understood that the two-time first-team All-Pro now says this is the only thing he's "been addicted to."
One fan was worried he would have to start everything over once he got back into camp, but Gardner assured him the state of his game would be fine since he's going to build a simulator in his house.
Overall, this is a fun story about one of the superstars in this game doing things away from the field that he enjoys.
The hope is he still brings the same level of intensity and ability to the football field so he can help New York exceed the high expectations placed upon them this season.