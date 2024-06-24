New York Jets Stars Featured During Paris Fashion Week
This NFL offseason has been dominated by the New York Jets for a multitude of reasons.
Following their impressive additions trough free agency, making trades, and the draft, this team became a trendy pick to win their division, make the playoffs, and even compete for a Super Bowl. While some people might be surprised by that, a healthy Aaron Rodgers paired with this dominanat defense should give them that opportunity if everything goes right.
But, it was also their star quarterback and offseaon addition Haason Reddick who made headlines for negative reasons.
Rodgers skipped mandatory minicamp, sparking a firestorm from analysts who cover this sports and other past players who were all asked to share their opinions on the matter.
The Jets have held a united front when it comes to this situation despite marking his absence as "unexcused," but this became a distraction that they certainly would have liked to avoid with all the positivity surrounding this team heading into the upcoming season.
Reddick's situation provided a similar tone of negativity.
After being acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, he was brought in to replace the departed Bryce Huff. Knowing that Reddick was already searching for a new deal with his previous team, New York didn't get anything done with him in a timely manner, and he's held out of all training camp activities because of it.
As the Jets look to turn the page on these issues, two of their star players have been able to bring back some positivity to the headlines.
Garrett Wilson and Tyrod Taylor participated in the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, being featured on the runway ahead of the event.
With mandatory minicamp ending on June 13, they were able to get some international travel in and go to this show.
Wilson is expected to be a huge contributor for this offense once again, with a career-year potentially coming even after he's put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
If everything goes right for New York, Taylor will only see the field during blowouts as that would mean Rodgers is healthy and producing, and the Jets are dominating their opponents.
Speaking of international appearances, New York is scheduled to take on the Minnesota Vikings in London during Week 5 as they hope to get off to a good start.