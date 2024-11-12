Jets Country

New York Jets Star Takes Shot at Team Insider in Now-Deleted Social Media Post

Things continue to be rocky for the New York Jets, this time as one of their stars takes a shot at a team insider in a now-deleted social media post.

Brad Wakai

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium
Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season has been frustrating for just about everyone involved with the New York Jets.

Not only were they expected to compete for the AFC East title, but they were also seen as dark horse Super Bowl contenders if the offense could provide anything of substance for a defensive unit that had been dominant the past two years.

Unfortunately, that is not remotely close to being the case.

The Jets are entering Week 11 with a 3-7 record, having been completely humiliated by the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend in a blowout 31-6 loss.

A pivotal moment came in the second quarter when it was still a one-score game in a third-and-seven situation. After forcing Kyle Murray to throw short of the sticks, star cornerback Sauce Gardner missed a tackle on tight end Trey McBride that allowed him to run for 17 yards and extend the drive, resulting in a touchdown and 21-6 lead.

That was a body blow for New York's chances to make things competive, and the local media pointed it out as such.

Gardner took exception to that, responding to team reporter Rich Cimini in a now-deleted social media post on X where the two-time All-Pro hit back at the insider.

"Yup, I'm 100% sure me missing that tackle at the beginning of the 2nd quarter for a gain of 17 yards was the costliest miss and that is in fact what lost us the game." Gardner said per The New York Post.

That wasn't the only controversy that stemmed from social media responses, either.

Gardner continued to hit back at his critics, this time taking aim at Jets fan and content creator Matt O'Leary who was imploring the team to be accountable for their mistakes.

"I am very accountable, and my teammates know. I owe it to them, not you or anybody else on this app. I missed ONE tackle and gave up like 19 yards. Do I want each of those plays back? Of course. But how about you come play corner in the NFL for a week and let me know how it goes," the cornerback responded in another now-deleted post.

Gardner wasn't the only one who ran to social media.

Linebacker Quincy Williams posted on Instagram, "Y'all better remember this football [expletive] just my job. Find y'all someone else to play with before you get found" per Brandyn Pokrass of Jets X Factor.

Things continue to go from bad to worse for this team who is now taking aim at New York fans and media.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News