New York Jets Star Takes Shot at Team Insider in Now-Deleted Social Media Post
This season has been frustrating for just about everyone involved with the New York Jets.
Not only were they expected to compete for the AFC East title, but they were also seen as dark horse Super Bowl contenders if the offense could provide anything of substance for a defensive unit that had been dominant the past two years.
Unfortunately, that is not remotely close to being the case.
The Jets are entering Week 11 with a 3-7 record, having been completely humiliated by the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend in a blowout 31-6 loss.
A pivotal moment came in the second quarter when it was still a one-score game in a third-and-seven situation. After forcing Kyle Murray to throw short of the sticks, star cornerback Sauce Gardner missed a tackle on tight end Trey McBride that allowed him to run for 17 yards and extend the drive, resulting in a touchdown and 21-6 lead.
That was a body blow for New York's chances to make things competive, and the local media pointed it out as such.
Gardner took exception to that, responding to team reporter Rich Cimini in a now-deleted social media post on X where the two-time All-Pro hit back at the insider.
"Yup, I'm 100% sure me missing that tackle at the beginning of the 2nd quarter for a gain of 17 yards was the costliest miss and that is in fact what lost us the game." Gardner said per The New York Post.
That wasn't the only controversy that stemmed from social media responses, either.
Gardner continued to hit back at his critics, this time taking aim at Jets fan and content creator Matt O'Leary who was imploring the team to be accountable for their mistakes.
"I am very accountable, and my teammates know. I owe it to them, not you or anybody else on this app. I missed ONE tackle and gave up like 19 yards. Do I want each of those plays back? Of course. But how about you come play corner in the NFL for a week and let me know how it goes," the cornerback responded in another now-deleted post.
Gardner wasn't the only one who ran to social media.
Linebacker Quincy Williams posted on Instagram, "Y'all better remember this football [expletive] just my job. Find y'all someone else to play with before you get found" per Brandyn Pokrass of Jets X Factor.
Things continue to go from bad to worse for this team who is now taking aim at New York fans and media.