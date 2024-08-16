New York Jets Star Wide Receiver Opens Up About Playing with Aaron Rodgers
Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets are gearing up for the start of the 2024 NFL season. He is expected to have a huge individual year as the Jets enter with expectations to compete for a Super Bowl.
A big reason for the massive hype surrounding New York is the return of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
After suffering a torn Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season, Rodgers is back and looking for revenge. He also wants to prove a lot of doubters and critics wrong.
So far, he has looked great during training camp and Wilson has thoroughly enjoyed playing with him.
Recently, the star wide receiver spoke about playing with Rodgers. It's clear that his current situation has brought joy back into the game for him.
"When you got him in front of you and all of a sudden you're like, this dude can throw anything, he can throw it anywhere. For me, it feels like pure football. It feels like I'm a kid again. I can kind of believe what I see, is the best way to put it," he said per Brian Costello of The New York Post.
Wilson also opened up about his relationship with Rodgers. The two talk about a lot of things to make sure they're on the same page.
"You definitely got to talk about it. Being able to have some harder conversations, being able to have conversations where he's telling me what he wants and I've got to listen to that and I weigh in on how I feel and then we come to a decision together."
Clearly, the two players are getting along well and are excited to play with each other.
Rodgers has been very open about his thoughts about Wilson. He has even gone as far as to compare him to Davante Adams.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Jets' offense should be very entertaining to watch. With Rodgers and Wilson leading the way, supported by players like Breece Hall and Mike Williams, the sky is the limit for them.
For Wilson, the 24-year-old is looking to have a career season. He is looking at a new contract in the near future and his play on the field will be a big factor in deciding what kind of deal he gets.
The presence of Rodgers is something that Wilson is very much enjoying.