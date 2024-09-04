New York Jets Start the Season Outside the Top-10 in NFL Power Rankings
The New York Jets are getting ready for the start of the season and this year is going to mean a lot for the franchise.
It was well-documented that the 2023 season did not go according to plan for the Jets. In their first offensive series of the season, Aaron Rodgers went down with what ended up being a torn Achilles. While New York shockingly won that game, the season went downhill from there.
In 2024, the Jets have hit the reset button and are undoubtedly excited to get back on the field and get the bad taste of last season out of their mouths. This offseason, New York did a lot of things to improve the roster around Rodgers, and if they can stay healthy, they look like a playoff team on paper.
Bleacher Report recently ranked the Jets 13th in their initial power rankings before the start of the season. Analyst, Maurice Moton commented on the New York coming into the season.
"With or without Haason Reddick, who's holding out for a new contract," he went on, "the Jets enter a win-or-get-fired campaign. If they miss the playoffs, the coaching staff, general manager Joe Douglas and even Aaron Rodgers would face an uncertain future. With its collective roster talent, Gang Green should make the playoffs with at least 10 wins, but if not, say goodbye to its current administration."
This is certainly a make-or-break year for the Jets, as they haven’t reached the playoffs in over a decade. For head coach Robert Saleh, he has yet to have a winning season with the franchise, and if the Jets moved on from him last season, it wouldn’t have been too much of a surprise.
Judging general manager Joe Douglas can be a bit tricky as he has drafted most of the talented young players on the Jets. However, he did also select Zach Wilson, which was a glaring mistake.
Coming into the season, the Jets being ranked at 13 feels very fair. That places them in the Wild Card picture, which is where they will likely be this coming season. New York certainly can move up in these rankings and do so very quickly if they go on the road and beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
This season feels like it will simply come down to whether Rodgers can stay healthy and be close to the quarterback that we saw him be with the Green Bay Packers. If those two things are a reality, the Jets could easily become a Top-5 team in the league.