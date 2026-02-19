Justin Fields Might've Taken His Final Snap With Jets

The New York Jets' quarterback room is completely up in the air.

As of right now, the Jets have Justin Fields and Brady Cook under contract for the 2026 season. If the team's 2026 starting quarterback is on the roster, it would be Fields. He still has plenty of upside, despite a tough season in New York.

While this is the case, FOX Sports' Greg Auman shared a column highlighting the top 25 potential cut candidates this offseason and Fields came in at No. 7.

"No. 7. Justin Fields, QB, Jets," Auman wrote. "Fields, 26, has $10 million of his 2026 salary guaranteed, so cutting him means a rough $30 million for nine starts and two wins. Fields has 21 total touchdowns in 15 starts with the Steelers and Jets, so he's likely no more than a bridge quarterback in 2026, a one-year stopgap hoping to reset himself in the right opportunity.

The Jets QB is under a microscope

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Where does he land? He's from Kennesaw, Georgia, so could he be a reasonably priced match for the hometown Falcons as they seek a veteran to hedge their bet on Michael Penix?"

Fields is just 26 years old and was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft for a reason. When Fields is at his best, he is among the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Unfortunately, things didn't work out in 2025. Arguably, he wasn't put in a position to have success with injuries and questionable play-calling. But Fields also didn't take as many chances down the field as he likely should've.

As of writing, the Jets haven't announced a decision for Fields' future with the franchise. But Auman's take isn't a great sign for him in New York. If the Jets do end up moving on, he arguably would be a possibility to be the next highly-drafted quarterback to bounce back with a different team. Fields has the talent. If the Jets move on, another team is going to get a guy with upside.

