NFL Mock Trade: Jets Make Blockbuster Deal, Cut Ties with Pro Bowl LB

The New York Jets reportedly considered trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson at the trade deadline last season, but they didn't get an offer worth taking, so they held onto him.

Now they have the chance to trade him again, which a lot of analysts believe they will look to do. Johnson is a playmaker, but he struggled to get going last season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a mock trade that would send Johnson to the Tennessee Titans to reunite with Robert Saleh in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (No. 66) and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Titans could be a trade landing spot for Jermaine Johnson

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) rushes the ball past New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Jermaine Johnson looked like a first-round pick in his second season in 2023. Then Jets head coach Robert Saleh helped him put together a Pro Bowl season with 7.5 sacks," Ballentine wrote. "Since then, it's been a winding road for Johnson in New York. He tore his Achilles in 2024 and came back with three sacks in 14 games last season. There's some risk in betting that he can return back to the pre-injury version of himself.

"But Saleh and the Titans are well-positioned to take that risk. They need to find some foundational pieces to build around and Johnson still has that kind of upside. A reunion with Saleh could be just what both parties need. Johnson is set to play on the club option year of his rookie contract, but doesn't have an extension yet. The Jets are still establishing their identity under Aaron Glenn."

Considering the Jets reportedly turned down an offer that would have brought back more draft capital than this deal last season, they would likely decline this offer.

Still, the fit makes sense, which means these two sides could negotiate a deal this offseason.

Johnson was at his best with Saleh on the Jets. After Saleh was fired, he landed with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually the Titans. Reuniting with Johnson could be the best thing for the Titans defense, especially if Saleh can unlock his potential again.

If the Jets want to hold out for a second-round pick, it's unlikely a deal will even get done. But if they're willing to take what Ballentine proposed, this idea could come to fruition this season.

More NFL: Jets Star RB Projected to Sign 4-Year, $54 Million Free Agency Deal