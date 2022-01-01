Jets-Buccaneers Prediction: Can Zach Wilson Defeat Tom Brady?

The New York Jets host the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in Week 17. Will Zach Wilson lead his team to a win over Tom Brady?

Looking to win their second game in a row and continue to finish the regular season strong, the Jets will host the defending champion Buccaneers on Sunday, welcoming Tom Brady back to MetLife Stadium.

Tampa Bay (11-4) has already wrapped up the NFC South, but they still have a lot to play for. A win on Sunday is critical as they look to secure the top seed in the NFC, jockeying for position with the Packers (12-3), Rams (11-4) and Cowboys (11-4).

That in mind, don't expect the Buccaneers to roll into town and mail this performance in just because they're playing against a lowly opponent at the very end of the season.

The question is, can the Jets play spoiler? New York has already beaten two other contenders this year, upsetting both the Bengals and Titans in the first half of the season. Anything is possible!

Sunday will be more of a challenge, though. Gang Green is still missing some key players to the COVID list (not to mention all the injuries this roster has experienced as the year has progressed). A victory over the two-win Jaguars last week doesn't prove this roster has moved on from the brutal performances and occasional ineptitude that has been on full display throughout the season.

As is the weekly tradition here at Jets Country, here's a look at my prediction for how this contest will transpire.

Max Goodman's Prediction: Jets 23, Buccaneers 39

The Jets will benefit from facing Brady and a championship-caliber roster, but they will not beat Brady and a championship-caliber roster.

It's pretty simple. The Buccaneers have the best passing attack in the National Football League with the best quarterback to ever play the position. Tampa Bay averages 300 passing yards per game (best in NFL) and 29.5 points per game on offense (second only to Dallas).

Meanwhile, the Jets have struggled mightily on defense this year. Gang Green has allowed 391.3 yards per contest and 29.9 points per game, both the worst totals in football entering play in Week 17.

Tampa Bay isn't completely healthy. Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette are both out for the rest of the season while wideouts Mike Evans and Antonio Brown are questionable this week, according to the team's injury report. But folks, we're talking about Tom Brady!

Sure, the Saints completely shut Tampa Bay down in a 9-0 win a few weeks ago, but New Orleans also has one of the very best defenses in the league. Even at their best, I think New York will struggle to contain Brady's bunch. And if Tampa Bay can run the ball early on, it's going to get ugly very quickly.

Typically I lean on the conservative side with my predictions, but I've got Brady throwing for four touchdowns on Sunday, finishing just shy of 400 yards through the air. At least Jets fans are accustomed to seeing Brady dominate against those in green and white, that should help for those watching on Sunday...

As for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense, it's tough to envision a big day from them either. An explosion on the ground last week allowed this club to gash Jacksonville for 373 total yards of offense.

Wilson won't have receivers Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and probably Jamison Crowder on offense again this week. Add running back Tevin Coleman (COVID-19) to that list as well. New York is also down three tight ends this week.

Michael Carter should get plenty of touches and get another opportunity to show what he's capable of, but there's only so much this unit can accomplish with those that are currently available.

With postseason positioning at stake, Tampa Bay's Super Bowl defense will come ready to play, making sure Wilson and this banged up offense can't remain in striking distance. Oh, and they're pretty good at forcing turnovers too. Wilson needs to be careful with that on Sunday, even if he hasn't thrown a pick in his last three games.

Nobody wants a blowout loss, but there will still be some positive takeaways from this game. Again, playing against the defending champs is a tremendous opportunity for Gang Green's young players to grow, making plays that can help them establish confidence heading into the offseason and give head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas a better idea of who they want to build around going forward.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.