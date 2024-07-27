New York Jets Trade Pitch Would Move Haason Reddick to Baltimore Ravens
The New York Jets are in a strange situation with edge rusher Haason Reddick, as he hasn't attended training camp. After skipping out on mini camp, the expectation was for him to join the team when training camp started. Instead, Reddick continues to hold out in search for a new contract.
It's uncertain when this issue will be resolved, but after trading for him in the offseason to be a big piece of their defense, the smart thing to do would be to pay him as much as he's looking for. It might hurt if things don't work out, but he's produced at an elite level over the past few years and would be a huge addition to an already elite defense.
This isn't uncommon around the NFL, as multiple players on other teams are doing the same thing right now. However, for a Jets team that needs as few distractions as any team in football, getting a deal done should be the priority.
In the event that they don't get something done, New York isn't expected to trade him. However, crazier things have happened, and with this situation only bound to get worse if they don't pay him, it might be the only thing they can do.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes it's possible, proposing a trade for the Baltimore Ravens to land Reddick. In his proposal, the Jets would land a third-round pick, which is what they moved for him.
"Haason Reddick has already been traded this offseason, but his stay with the New York Jets has already been a mess. The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the pass-rusher, but he is now holding out for a new contract...
"As for the Ravens, Reddick would immediately become their most effective pass-rusher. Reddick has had at least 11 sacks in each of the last four campaigns. Baltimore has Justin Madubuike coming back after a breakout season, but Kyle Van Noy led all of their edge-rushers in sacks last season."
If the Ravens are going to pay him, Reddick could welcome another trade. It'd be strange to see a player of his caliber be moved twice in the same offseason, but if he's dead set on getting paid, it might be what has to happen.
This doesn't seem likely, at least for now, but things can change. Still multiple weeks away from the start of the campaign, something should hopefully be figured out before then.