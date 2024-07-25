New York Jets Have Revealed Their Stance on Haason Reddick Situation
The biggest story surrounding the New York Jets as they begin training camp is the status of edge rusher, Haason Reddick. Reddick did not report when camp opened up on Tuesday because of his contract situation.
Entering the final year of his deal, Reddick wants a new contract. The Jets knew the situation when they acquired him in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is a situation that is only going to get uglier. Contact between the two sides has been very limited, as Reddick seemingly went against the word he gave the team before the trade was made.
In a new update from Connor Hughes of SNY, it has been revealed that New York was permitted by Philadelphia to talk to Reddick and his representatives before the trade. No offer was completed, but progress was made.
Something happened between those talks and when Reddick was supposed to show up, which has set the table for where things currently stand. Where does the team go now?
They are stuck in a tough spot, but a line in the sand has been drawn. As Hughes detailed, the Jets will not be negotiating until Reddick shows up in the building.
Of course, Reddick doesn’t want to show up until he has a new deal, which is why a holdout has occurred. However, Hughes did provide another bit of information revealing the team’s stance on the situation.
Reddick isn’t going anywhere. Despite his refusal to show up, the Jets believe that something can be worked out between both sides.
As a result, they “are not willing to trade or release Reddick if this persists. They have made that clear to him, Hughes shared.
This is major news, as some rumors had already started popping up about teams who could pursue Reddick in a trade. New York traded a conditional third-round pick to the Eagles to acquire the star edge rusher. That pick will become a second-rounder if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the snaps and records at least 10 sacks.
Recouping that selection wouldn’t be an issue, as teams are willing to trade good assets for established pass rushers. But, that isn’t a route that the Jets are interested in taking, as they want Reddick to play for them.
When his tenure with the franchise will actually start is anyone’s guess. With double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, Reddick will be a game-changer for New York if they can get him to report and play.