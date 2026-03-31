This Trade Rumor Should Intrigue Jets Fans

The New York Jets could very much use at least one more wide receiver before the 2026 National Football League season rolls around.

This idea shouldn't come as much of a shock if you have been following along with the Jets. New York has a legit, No. 1 weapon in Garrett Wilson, but there are questions in the wide receiver room beyond him. Adonai Mitchell showed some legit talent in 2025 and an ability to get open, but struggled with drops. Isaiah Williams flashed some talent, but he's more of a depth option than someone for the Jets to rely on to make plays each game. Arian Smith entered the season with some excitement around him as a rookie, but he had just seven catches for 52 yards in 16 games played.

The Jets need more. New York specifically needs a No. 2 weapon to place between Wilson and Mitchell, but also could use more depth in the room in general. One name to watch moving forward now will be Green Bay Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks. Easton Butler of 247Sports reported that teams have been calling the Packers about Wicks, including the Jets.

The Jets need to add some talent

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 41-24. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Teams have been calling the Packers about WR Dontayvion Wicks again," Butler wrote. "Some teams include the Bills, Raiders, Dolphins and Jets. Several others are calling, but these 4 have been the most prominent."

Wicks is a 24-year-old former fifth-round pick by the Packers back in 2023. He's had at least 30 catches in each of the last three seasons and 330 yards or more. He had 39 catches for 581 yards in 2023, 39 catches for 415 yards in 2024, and 30 catches for 332 yards in 14 games in 2025.

Wicks arguably would be the type of playmaker to bring in for depth purposes, but not as the team's new No. 2 receiver. If the Jets were to have Mitchell and Wicks as their No. 3 and No. 4 receiver, that would help to raise the floor for the offense in general.

Clearly, the Jets need something. Wilson played just seven games in 2025 and led the team with 395 receiving yards. That shouldn't happen in so few games. If the Jets had the depth that they needed, someone should've been able to overtake Wilson with him playing in just the seven games.

Wicks would be someone who may not be a household name right now, but could at least improve the offense in general as a depth option with upside. The Jets should be considering moves like this, even though Wicks arguably wouldn't be the No. 2.