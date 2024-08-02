New York Jets UDFA Named Player With ‘Best Chance’ to Make Roster
Outside of the inability to draft a high-end quarterback, the New York Jets have done an excellent job in the NFL draft. If there's one thing that Joe Douglas has hit out of the park during his time with the organization, it's been his draft process.
Multiple recently drafted players have gone on to make an impact for the Jets at the highest level, and with multiple able to do the same this season, it'll add to Douglas' resume.
Sometimes, however, the undrafted free agents can be just as big as the players they drafted. New York signed multiple, but defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III has a real chance to be someone the Jets keep on the team.
Already regarded as arguably the best defense in football, New York would be adding another player who was projected to go in the first round just a few months ago.
And according to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, Taylor has the best chance out of the Jets UDFA class to make the roster.
"Leonard Taylor III was the highest-graded player on the final B/R big board who went undrafted. He got some first-round hype early in the draft process, but NFL teams clearly had some reservations about him.
"The 6'3", 305-pound defensive lineman was a problem in the ACC as a sophomore in 2022. He had 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception while showing an explosive first step."
Taylor didn't have a bad season at the University of Miami by any means, but it wasn't as productive as many had hoped for. However, a player with first-round talent going undrafted just a few months later typically isn't common, which could work out in New York's favor.
Sometimes, the best players a team can find are the ones that no one expected.
It's tough to find an exact role for him on this defense right now, as many of the top defensive players in football are in front of him. However, he'll have an opportunity to learn, which might be more important than anything else.
Still only 22 years old, he could potentially be somebody who comes in when needed or simply sits back and watch before he makes an impact.
As the Jets have found throughout the past few years, injuries can happen at any moment, so having depth is always important. If he's a young player who can produce at the level they need him to, he'll get every opportunity in the world to prove that.