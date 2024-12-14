New York Jets Urged To Get Into Sam Darnold Sweepstakes This Offseason
The New York Jets look like a franchise that is going to be in the market for a new quarterback again this offseason.
With a new regime set to take over, it is hard to envision whoever is hired as head coach and general manager wanting to commit to Aaron Rodgers as the starter in 2025. His level of play has been below the standard we were accustomed to seeing, but it isn’t too much of a surprise.
He is coming off a 2023 in which he played only four snaps before injuring his Achilles and turned 41 years old on December 2. That isn’t the ingredients for a winning formula, especially when taking into consideration that he was showing signs of decline in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers.
Trending toward landing a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets unfortunately won’t find many quarterback options to choose from.
Considered a weaker class at the position, they may be better off scouring the market for a free agent. Someone who could be a bridge to a younger quarterback acquired later on or young enough to be the starter for the foreseeable future.
Some New York fans will cringe at this idea, but Bill Barnwell has urged the franchise to get in on the Sam Darnold sweepstakes this offseason.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Jets had a tumultuous tenure with the franchise to begin his career. He got three seasons to prove his worth before getting replaced by Zach Wilson, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
But, things could be different this time. As Barnwell pointed out, there is more help on the roster now than he ever had during his first stint.
“The Jets might not be able to bring back Darnold, whose contract with the Vikings expires after this season, but they can offer a clear path to a starting role and two elite playmakers in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Olu Fashanu has been inconsistent in his rookie season, but he'll get a full year at left tackle in 2025, and the Jets have invested heavily up front. We'll have to see who ends up as the offensive coordinator, but there's enough to like in New York relative to other potential openings around the league.”
At the end of that tenure, Adam Gase was the head coach and his top three wide receivers were Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims.
Anyone the team hires would be a better match for Darnold than Gase was. The Jets would be fortunate to hit a home run and land someone who can be as impactful as Kevin O’Connell has been with the Minnesota Vikings.
The head coach has helped Darnold, who was signed to be the backup to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, has a career year.
He has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 3,299 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. There have been some hiccups along the way, but the good has far outweighed the bad this campaign.
His free agent market will be a fascinating one. Minnesota could franchise tag him to help facilitate a deal, but that would require trading away a second-round pick to land him.
Given how much draft capital the Jets have surrendered already, a new general manger may not be willing to do that.
But, if it means filling the most important position on the field, one that has been a thorn in the side of the team for years, it is a worthwhile price to pay.