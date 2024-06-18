New York Jets Urged To Pursue Shocking AFC East Division Trade With Bills
With the 2024 NFL training camp the next big event on the league calendar, most offseason moves have already been made. Even with quite a few quality free agents still available and potential trade options to be looked at, most teams are comfortable with where their roster currently stands.
The New York Jets have had a very aggressive offseason. Joe Douglas and the front office are clearly going all-in on getting back into Super Bowl contention.
Keeping that in mind, the Jets are a team that would likely be very open to making another move if it improved their roster.
One position that may not be fully set is wide receiver. Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams are the clear-cut top targets. However, after them Allen Lazard and rookie Malachi Corley are the next two on the depth chart.
While neither player is bad, it's hard to truly say that New York can trust them to produce consistently.
Could that lead the Jets to consider making a move before the season? One NFL analyst thinks so.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine suggested an interesting trade for New York. He mentioned the possibility of the team trading with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills for wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Ballentine stated that while the Bills may have just signed Valdes-Scantling in free agency this offseason, he may not be a lock to make the 53-man roster. If the team decides that he's not going to be kept, they could look to trade him.
Why would the Jets want to pursue a trade for him? Valdes-Scantling has a very good history with Aaron Rodgers back in their time with the Green Bay Packers.
Valdes-Scantling is coming off of a 2023 season with the Kansas City Chiefs that saw him catch 21 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't extremely productive, but he did win a ring.
He had his best years while playing alongside Rodgers. Being able to reunite with him in New York would likely be of interest. Rodgers would also likely embrace his former teammate.
A trade between the Jets and Buffalo seems very unlikely, but if Valdes-Scantling isn't going to make the roster, the Bills would likely be open for business with whoever is interested.
New York may not opt to pursue another wide receiver, but Valdes-Scantling could make sense if he becomes available.