New York Jets Urged to Sign Intriguing Free Agent Wide Receiver
The New York Jets have invested a lot into surrounding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers with talent. During the offseason, Joe Douglas went all out to bring in more weapons and protection for his 40-year-old franchise quarterback.
Multiple offensive linemen were brought in to beef up his protection. Most notably, Tyron Smith was signed in NFL free agency. Keeping Rodgers upright and healthy is the biggest priority for 2024.
At the wide receiver position, the Jets made a couple of good moves as well. Mike Williams was signed in free agency to provide a legitimate No. 2 option behind Garrett Wilson. The team doubled down at wide receiver by drafting Malachi Corley.
While all the moves that have been made are quality additions, there could be room for one more weapon to be added.
Even though free agency has gone relatively quiet, there are still a few players New York could consider. One of them is wide receiver Russell Gage.
Brandyn Pokrass of Jets X-Factor has urged the team to consider signing Gage.
"Gage stays close to the line of scrimmage, owning a career ADOT (average depth of target) of only 8.4. In 2022, this number was down to 5.9. Gage would give New York a safety-valve type of receiver who could step up in the underneath part of the field if injuries strike the wide receiver room."
During the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gage ended up catching 51 passes for 426 yarsd and five touchdowns. He missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn patellar tendon.
Looking closer at the potential fit, Rodgers has always utilized the short pass heavily. Gage is the kind of wide receiver that can make plays in the short game and find holes in the defense.
Corley is expected to fill that same kind of role, but bringing in a veteran alongside the rookie would make a lot of sense.
Gage could be a nice addition, although there is another player that could make sense in the same kind of role. Michael Thomas, affectionately known as the "Slant King," is still available in free agency. If the Jets want to add another wide receiver, Thomas could be a better option.
All of that being said, it seems plausible that New York could look to add another wideout. At the very least, the team would have more competition during training camp.
Signing a player like Gage is an interesting thought, but there are likely better options out there.