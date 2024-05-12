New York Jets Viewed as 'Biggest Offseason Winners' in AFC East
One of the most difficult things for a front office and coaching staff to navigate during an offseason is figuring out the requisite improvements that are needed for their roster when they were so negatively impacted by an injury.
That's what the New York Jets had to deal with this spring.
The obvious area they needed to upgrade was their offensive line after they were top three in sacks allowed. They brought in three new lineman during free agency to give themselves a revamped unit heading into draft season.
Then, the Jets added another piece to their line in first round draft pick Olu Fashanu.
With Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback, New York gave him some more weapons by signing Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley so this offense wouldn't be so dependent upon their star receiver Garrett Wilson.
On paper, this looks like a much-improved team and that's why Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report has them as the "biggest winners" in the AFC East this offseason.
"The AFC East looks as up in the air as any division ... The New York Jets were also busy, but that isn't what earns them the spot here. It's the roles that each player could fill in 2024, specifically linemen Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses .... The Jets didn't break the bank on either Smith or Moses, nor did he potentially mortgage the future by taking a swing on veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, who should complement Garrett Wilson well."
Of course, games are played on the field and not paper, something the Jets are all too familiar with after their hopes of a successful year crumbled when Rodgers was laying on the ground four plays into 2023.
But, this does point out that the front office did the requisite things needed to put this group in the best position to succeed.
The New England Patriots are undergoing a rebuild after drafting who they believe will be their future franchise quarterback.
The Miami Dolphins were one of the biggest cap casualty teams in the league this offseason that saw them lose many of their main contributors. They also have others who are coming off major injuries.
Then there's the Buffalo Bills, who are really a question mark after losing some of their own star players, but still having Josh Allen at the most important position in all of sports.
New York has an opportunity to compete this year. Their offseason moves certainly ensured that.