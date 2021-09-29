Will Denzel Mims Finally Get an Opportunity With the Jets This Week?

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been inactive for two straight games, but could play a role against the Tennessee Titans due to other injuries

One of the biggest stories of the Jets' abysmal season so far has been a player that's touched the field for a total of three snaps.

Denzel Mims made a brief appearance in Week 1 against Carolina, snagging a 40-yard pass down the sideline, but since then, he's been inactive for Gang Green's next two games.

As explained by head coach Robert Saleh repeatedly over the last few weeks, Mims has been relegated to the sideline because he's lower on the depth chart than the other wideouts in New York's wide receiver room. Factor in an offseason illness, and Mims has been catching up since training camp, trying to improve on special teams to find a way onto the field.

There is a big chance, however, that Mims will be the recipient of an increase in playing time this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Not necessarily because he's leapfrogged any of his teammates, but because New York could be missing two of their top wideouts.

Rookie Elijah Moore is in concussion protocol after last weekend's loss to Denver and veteran Jamison Crowder is still sidelined with his nagging groin injury.

Asked if those two injured receivers could impact Mims' status for Week 4, Saleh said it's certainly a possibility.

"With [Elijah] and Jamison being up in the air, for sure," Saleh said. "Obviously, we’ve got Denzel, trying to keep mentioning him for a role to see if he can get on the field and produce."

There's an argument to be made for Mims getting playing time even if everybody is healthy. New York's offense has been reeling, looking anemic during a shutout loss to the Broncos. Gang Green hasn't scored a touchdown in eight quarters. Why not give a young stud that has a propensity for making plays a chance?

Wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning while driving to the team's facility. While he's reportedly doing OK, his status for Sunday's game—and how this could impact Mims' playing time—is unknown.

If Moore and Crowder (or Smith) do end up missing Sunday's game, surely Mims will be active. New York is running out of options at the position. Then, if he has a jersey on Sunday, it's a question of how many opportunities he'll get between the lines and how many plays will be drawn up that favor his skill set.

That said, imagine if New York activates a receiver from their practice squad rather than picking Mims? Or for a third straight week, the Jets elect to stick with the wideouts they've got and keep Mims inactive?

Eventually, the second-year wide receiver will reach a tipping point, wondering if he has a future in this organization...

