Skip to main content

Jets' Zach Wilson Out Until Week 4; What it Means

Robert Saleh provided an injury update on the Jets' quarterback situation to begin the season on Wednesday.

Zach Wilson won't just miss the first week of the regular season. 

He'll miss the first month. 

New York's second-year quarterback is expected to be sidelined until Week 4 at the earliest as he recovers from right knee surgery. Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Wilson likely won't play until the Jets travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on October 9 on Wednesday morning.

"Can it change? Sure, I'm always going to leave that door open, you guys know me. I'm an eternal optimist," Saleh told reporters. "But we are going to make sure mind and body are 110 percent, making sure we do right by him. We feel like, talking to the doctors, it's going to be the Pittsburgh week."

Wilson suffered a non-contact right knee injury in New York's first preseason game back on August 12, forced to undergo surgery a few days later. He's progressed quickly from the injury and was in consideration to return for the beginning of the regular season, but the Jets are (smartly) erring on the side of caution.

In Wilson's place, veteran Joe Flacco will start in Sunday's opener against the Ravens. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

For a team looking to take a significant step forward after years of mediocrity, Flacco starting is far from glamorous. New York spent the entire offseason—in free agency and the NFL Draft—surrounding Wilson with a surplus of talent in hopes to foster success. He won't have an opportunity to utilize those weapons until a portion of the season has already passed.

Still, New York's conservative approach here—even if doesn't give them the best chance to win—is the right choice. Wilson is the future of the franchise and with his injury history (missing four games with a similar knee injury a year ago), it's important to take this slow, making sure it doesn't turn into anything more serious.

It's also important to note that Wilson hasn't practice fully since before his injury. In order for him to be at his best, he needs time to prepare and work with the offense around him. 

Saleh added that Wilson will slowly implement himself back into practice over the next few weeks. He'll begin on the side of the practice field, working with trainers, still in the early stages of his rehab.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner catches pass in preseason
News

A New York Jets Betting Guide For the 2022 NFL Season

By Blake Pace
New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin runs after catch in preseason
News

Jets' Tight End Tyler Conklin Looks Like Free Agent Steal

By Daniel Kelly
Jets offensive lineman Conor McDermott celebrates touchdown catch
News

Jets Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman, Release Rookie Playmaker

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson sitting on bench during preseason
News

Zach Wilson Should Not Start For Jets in Week 1

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Braxton Berrios celebrates preseason touchdown
News

The Jets Need To Be More Aggressive This Season

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson warming up preseason game
News

Which Games Will Jets Win During 2022 Season?

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on from sideline in preseason
News

Jets Focused on Avoiding Slow Start This Season

By Max Goodman
New York Jets TE Trevon Wesco walks off field preseason
News

This Former Jet Was Most Popular Player on Waiver Wire

By Max Goodman