Ex-Jets Scout: New York Needs to Sign Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh is a winner, and it for that very reason the Jets need to sign him.

A presence like Suh at defensive tackle would be huge for this team. His influence and leadership would be tremendous on a defense ranked dead-last in the NFL last season.

That is what this is all about. It’s about upgrading the team’s talent level, and taking advantage of opportunities to do so.

Every year, there are a handful of available star players who’s best years are behind them, but they still have gas in the tank.

They know the game and they have the techniques down cold.

These players may not be superstars any longer due to the longevity of their careers, but they make excellent role players. They can help any team win, especially a young team like the Jets.

Suh is one of these players available this year, as he is still unsigned despite it almost being time for training camp.

Quinnen Williams is good at one of the DT spots, but outside of him, there isn’t much to write home about.

The other starter inside, Sheldon Rankins had 32 tackles (15 solo) and three sacks last season.

Reserves Nathan Shepherd logged 28 tackles (17 solo) and zero sacks. New addition Solomon Thomas played for San Francisco in 2021 while putting up 34 tackles (17 solo) and 3.5 sacks.

Last season in Tampa Bay, Suh had 27 tackles (15 solo), but he posted six sacks.

In fact, Suh put up back-to-back six sack seasons the past two seasons and he picked up a Super Bowl ring in the process with the Bucs.

That’s what it is all about in today’s pass-happy NFL, getting to the quarterback.

This is an area on New York’s defense that needs dramatic improvement from a season ago when the pass rush ranked No. 25 (1.9 avg. sacks per game).

Suh is a physical specimen who can help. He still draws a fair amount of double teams and he added 43 QB pressures last season.

Want to talk about durability?

Suh has not missed a game since 2011.

Grading Ndamukong Suh

6-foot-4, 307 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (9/19) ATL, (10/31) NO and (11/28) IND

Projected contract: 1-year, $9 million

Grade: B (Good player, but not elite; he’s good enough to win with)

Scouting Report

Durable athletic cut rotational interior lineman with good technique and raw brute power. Gives guards everything they can handle and he is a constant threat of disruption. Provides consistent strong push at the point of attack with his powerful arms and active hands. Plays with good leverage and showed he still can put a guard on skates and drive him into the QB’s face (IND). Ideally, looks to power his way into gaps with his strength or use of his swim move. If his initial effort is stopped, he does not restart well. Against the run has the natural girth to hunker down in his area. More of a limited area run defender at this point of his career, but still shows the ability to chase it down outside at times too. Tends to get gridlocked with blocks, but when he gets into position, delivers hard wrapping form tackles. Sometimes goes up wrong gap. A powerful presence who is still capable of flashing dominance.

Bottom Line

New York needs to get to the QB more often in 2022.

Scott Pioli, who was my boss my first two seasons in pro scouting with the Jets had this saying, “Exhaust your resources.”

It’s something that has stuck with me all these years.

Jets’ General Manager Joe Douglas needs to exhaust his resources to make this team better.

Ndamukong Suh, a future Hall of Famer, would make this team better.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.