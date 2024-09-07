NFL Analyst Praises New York Jets for Michael Carter II Contract
The New York Jets have been preparing this week for the 2024 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. But, in between all of their practicing, some major news was announced.
The Jets agreed to a lucrative multi-year extension with cornerback Michael Carter II. New York made the fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft the highest-paid slot corner in the league, working out a three-year, $30.75 million pact.
The contract can be worth up to $33 million and includes just over $19 million in guarantees, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Entering his fourth season as a pro, Carter has cemented his status as one of the premier nickel players in the league.
Before that deal was agreed to, the Duke product was set to hit free agency in 2025. While he doesn’t get the same kind of recognition as Sauce Gardner or D.J. Reed, Carter is just as important to the team’s pass defense.
That is part of the reason that Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report was happy to see something get done. In his piece sharing a thought on every team in the NFL ahead of Week 1, his focus for New York was on the talented corner.
“Good on Michael Carter II and the Jets for making something happen on a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. Often overshadowed by Sauce Gardner in that stellar secondary, Carter is a tremendously underrated slot corner. He's given up three total touchdowns in three NFL seasons,” Gagnon wrote.
In 15 games last season, the standout slot corner recorded 50 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, nine passes defended and one forced fumble.
He also graded out highly at PFF with an overall grade of 80.4 and a coverage grade of 83.3. His overall grade was No. 12 out of 127 qualified cornerbacks.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh is certainly happy to have him in the mix, referring to Carter as a ‘silent assassin’ during training camp.
"He's one of our greater communicators," Saleh said. "He's trustworthy. He's on his job. His technique is perfect. He wins his one-on-one battles. He's a big part of this defense."
Carter will be put to the test early to live up to his new contract against a very talented 49ers offense.