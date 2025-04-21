NFL Expert Predicts Jets To Replace Tyler Conklin With Young Star
The New York Jets' first round draft selection is likely going to be used on a day one starter on the offensive side of the football. New York has a few different options, but it's almost a unanimous prediction that the Jets will use this pick on an offensive player.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently predicted the Jets' first round pick would come down to offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Tyler Warren. Between the two, Rosenblatt predicted the Jets will draft Warren with pick No. 7.
"It was, of course, between Membou and Warren — in this simulation, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham went No. 5 to the Jaguars — though I’m not 100 percent convinced Membou will actually make it to No. 7," Rosenblatt wrote. "I don’t think the Jets can really go wrong between Warren and Membou if both are on the board, I just think Warren can and will be more immediately impactful for a team desperate for an upgrade at pass-catcher, and he’s a whole lot more than that because of his skills as a blocker too.
"Warren has a faster path to becoming one of the 10 best players at his position, and he’d become an immediate safety valve for Fields."
Warren is the pick that fans will likely latch onto. He's much more exciting and the playmaker that the Jets have been missing for years. Last season, the Jets opted to pass on Brock Bowers to select an offensive lineman. This season, some analysts are leaning toward the Jets passing on an offensive lineman to select Warren.
New York can't go wrong with either of the aforementioned prospects. Both guys are very talented with the potential to change the future in New York.
