NFL Insider Drops Mysterious Hint At Where Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Is
New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been back at the top of the NFL headlines once again this week.
While the Jets were participating in mandatory minicamp, Rodgers was nowhere to be seen. It came out that he was missing due to an "in-excused absence" for an event that was important to him.
Immediately following the report, the national media ran with the story and ripped into the 40-year-old superstar.
No one has reported about where Rodgers actually has been. It is unknown at this point in time to the general public, but that information will likely become public knowledge at some point in the near future.
NFL insider Albert Breer spoke out and dropped a mysterious hint about Rodgers' potential location.
“The best I can answer this right now that I feel solid about is that he is somewhere that they could not excuse and maintain credibility with the rest of the locker room, but would be expected, would not be an out-of-left-field thing for him. So you guys can open your mind, so to speak, as he’s been known to open his mind sometimes, into all the possibilities.”
After hearing that hint, speculation has run rampant that Rodgers is attending an ayahuasca event. He has been a very vocal supporter of ayahuasca and the positive effects it has had on him from a mental and physical perspective.
Everything at this point in time is pure speculation. Until Rodgers or a legitimate insider actually reveals the location, there is no way to truly know what event the legendary quarterback is attending.
Robert Saleh has spoken out about Rodgers' absence and made it clear that he is "on the same page" with the superstar.
Even though the absence is "in-excused," it does seem like the team is fine with what Rodgers is doing. His teammates have been very vocal about their support of him.
Nothing seems to be wrong in New York, regardless of what the media tries to spin the situation into.
All of that being said, everyone will anxiously await news of where Rodgers has been. Breer has given an interesting hint, but there is truly no telling what Rodgers is truly up to.