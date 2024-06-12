Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers 'On Same Page' According to Jets Boss
New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh portrayed it as a non-issue on Wednesday morning.
With the Jets hosting a mandatory minicamp in Florham Park, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers is absent for the second straight day as expected.
"No, I haven't [spoken to him since yesterday's announcement]," said Saleh.
Saleh, who has known about his field general's unavailability for several weeks, refused to criticize the four-time NFL MVP's decision to forego this week's team activities.
"Aaron and I are on the exact same page. There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates for that matter. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside," said Saleh.
It's important to note that the 40-year-old Rodgers had been present for all voluntary OTAs Phase 3 practices. By multiple first-hand accounts, the future Hall-of-Famer has been a positive force during his time at 1 Jets Drive.
As for witholding the news until minicamp started on Tuesday, Saleh defended his approach to the situation.
"It's a one-on-one conversation. It's not something that the team needed to know about," said Saleh.
With Rodgers unavailable, veteran backup Tyrod Taylor is taking QB1 reps this week. Team drills are permitted, but live contact is prohibited.