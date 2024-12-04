NFL Insider Reports New York Jets Will Seek Quarterback Next Season
Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets has been in question over the past few weeks, both short and long-term. Some have questioned whether the Jets could eventually bench him this year, while others have suspected he won't return in 2025.
Regardless, Rodgers and New York have some questions, and they won't be easy to answer. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, hasn't played at the level he was expected to.
For the Jets, finding a franchise quarterback hasn't been easy. The same could be said for many teams, but New York has had a tough time finding its future guy for the last decade.
That future quarterback likely won't be found in the 2025 NFL draft, either. There are talented players in the draft, but none are sure stars like many other draft classes.
That could confuse the Jets' decision to bring Rodgers back, adding a different dynamic to an already intriguing situation.
NFL insider Dianna Russini gave the latest update on Rodgers and New York's future at the position on "The Dan Le Batard Show" on Tuesday, citing that the Jets will look for a veteran to trade or sign.
"Yeah, they're going to be looking for a quarterback," Russini said. "I think the Jets are gonna try to find a veteran that they can trade for or perhaps sign in free agency. Because if you look at the draft, as we know, it's not a very quarterback-heavy draft class with a lot of skill. So the Jets are gonna have to try to figure out how to plug for next year, I think, until they can find their future quarterback."
There will be bridge quarterbacks to pursue, but all indications point to New York heading into another rebuild. The Jets have young talent, and while it's unfortunate that another year will likely be lost, this rebuild shouldn't be as long as the previous ones.
However, until New York finds its long-term answer at quarterback, it'll be tough to change things. There's a reason why only mostly elite quarterbacks have won in recent seasons, and at the very least, even the average ones have been much better than what the Jets have.
It's also possible that a proven quarterback will be available via a trade. If that's the case, New York should jump all over said player.
Until then, Rodgers and the Jets have a lot to consider.