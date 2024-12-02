New York Jets Make Decision on Aaron Rodgers Availability Against Miami Dolphins
Over the past 24 hours, there has been speculation that Aaron Rodgers may have played his last snap for the New York Jets in the 2024 season.
Rodgers and the Jets might not continue their relationship next year, but playing a 41-year-old coming off an Achilles injury when the team is essentially done wouldn't make sense in some cases.
Reports last week indicated that the future Hall of Fame quarterback is dealing with an injury but is avoiding testing.
According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, New York has made its decision on his future for Sunday. Rodgers will play against the Miami Dolphins this week.
Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich cited Rodgers giving the Jets the best chance to win. In a division game against a Dolphins team that likely has to win every contest remaining to make the playoffs, it'd be nice for New York to ruin Miami's season.
"We have great belief in Aaron. We think he gives us the best opportunity to win."
It'd also be unfair to the other guys in the locker room to sit Rodgers if the team believes he's healthy.
Nonetheless, those decisions are being made by people in the building who truly understand what he's going through.
The Jets don't have much to play for, but if they can show any signs of life, it'd be a step in the right direction. Fans have grown tired of them showing life when it doesn't matter anymore, but these guys want to win at the end of the day.
Perhaps the Jets want to get the best possible draft pick for the 2025 NFL draft, but it's also unrealistic to ask a group of grown men who are putting their lives on the line to go out and let a team walk all over them.
The Dolphins are a beatable team if Rodgers and the rest of the team show up to play. While New York has created new ways to lose, Miami isn't exactly some elite team that knows how to win, either.
Expect New York to compete, just as they have for much of the season. Whether that results in a win on Sunday remains to be seen, but they shouldn't hand a division opponent a win by sitting Rodgers.
It's possible that Rodgers will be benched in the future, but for now, he'll be the man under center for Gang Green.