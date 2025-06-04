NFL Writer Reveals 'Nightmare Season' For Justin Fields-Led Jets
The New York Jets seemingly did everything in their power to turn the page from the disastrous Aaron Rodgers era. They began by cutting Rodgers without much warning to him or the rest of the football world. Rodgers has still yet to sign elsewhere or announce retirement this offseason.
The Jets responded by signing young quarterback Justin Fields and poaching defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from the Detroit Lions to be the new head coach in New York.
There have been a lot of changes if New York this offseason, but that's led to some having high hopes for the team. Others might not share those high hopes, though.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently revealed what they believe would be the Jets' "nightmare 2025 season."
"Justin Fields doesn't take a leap while Maye does, and the Jets again become the clear-cut bottom-feeders in the division," Gagnon wrote.
The entire season is going to ride on the shoulders of Fields. If the Jets are going to roll forward and contend for a postseason spot, it's going to be because Fields takes a huge step forward. He has the arm talent and the dual threat ability to be one of the better quarterbacks in the AFC.
But if Fields struggles and continues to show questionable decision making, the Jets could be in big trouble this season. If you pair that with the potential that Drake Maye could break out as one of the best young quarterbacks in football and the Jets could have a nightmare season brewing.
