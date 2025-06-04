Jets Country

NFL Writer Makes Shocking Steelers-Aaron Rodgers Prediction

One NFL writer isn't sold on the idea that Aaron Rodgers will be a star with the Steelers.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
One of the top storylines of the offseason has been former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers is seemingly going to sign with the Steelers in free agency, but he hasn't made the move yet. Still, nearly everybody in football is under the same assumption that Rodgers will play the 2025 season in Pittsburgh unless he opts for a shocking retirement.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested that Rodgers could get benched if he signs with the Steelers and struggles a bit this season, especially after Pittsburgh drafted Will Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

"Considering New York struggled to consistently win games with Rodgers at the helm—he went just 5-12 last year, a lower winning percentage than previous starter Zach Wilson posted—it's difficult to envision him turning around a Steelers squad arguably in worse shape offensively than the 2024 Jets," Kay wrote. "The Steelers' offensive line left a lot to be desired last year as well and didn't make any significant upgrades in the offseason.

"If Rodgers cannot summon the magic of his early career, they could opt to give Will Howard a fair shake in the latter stages of the campaign."

It's hard to imagine the Steelers being worse than the Jets were last season. Mike Tomlin's team has never been under .500 with him at the helm and it's tough to imagine that being the case if Rodgers signs in Pittsburgh.

Still, there's a chance that Rodgers underperforms tremendously and Howard excels in training camp. If this is the case, maybe the Steelers are willing to give Howard a look if Rodgers struggles to secure wins.

