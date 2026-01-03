Jets Top Offseason Priority Already Revealed

The New York Jets will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and then will have a long offseason ahead,

Last offseason was long, but for a different reason. The Jets kicked off last offseason by going on an extensive search for a new head coach and general manager. After the Jets hired Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, they quickly got to work to put their stamp on the roster. That involved cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Fortunately, the Jets already have the coach and general manager in place heading into this upcoming offseason. There will be more continuity than last offseason and less of a learning curve, but there's a lot of work to do. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero dropped a column specifically in reference to the upcoming coaching changes that will happen around the league. While speaking about the Jets, they noted that the search for a new defensive coordinator has begun and also included a nugget that the team's top priority will be finding a new quarterback.

The Jets have a lot of work to do this offseason

"The Jets are bringing back Aaron Glenn for a second season as head coach," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote. "The question is, how significant will changes be to his staff? Glenn already has fired his defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Homework on replacements has already begun, with a search to follow as soon as the season ends.

"Changes to the rest of the staff are certainly possible. Glenn has said on multiple occasions the past two weeks that he was going to evaluate his staff. Finding an answer at QB -- again -- will be a top offseason priority for the Jets, who have five first-round picks over the next two drafts."

This shouldn't come as a surprise with how the season has gone. The Jets currently are on their third quarterback of the season in undrafted rookie Brady Cook. Justin Fields was benched and eventually placed on the Injured Reserve. Tyrod Taylor got hurt, opening the door for Cook.

None of these three are long-term options for the Jets. Fields is under contract for the 2026 season, but things didn't work out this year. Taylor will be a free agent. Cook is turnover-prone and has struggled as the starter. Whether through the NFL Draft or by acquiring a veteran, the Jets need to figure out the quarterback position if they want to turn things around.

It's been clear that Aaron Glenn isn't going anywhere, but the team needs to sort out the position for his sake as well. The Jets are 3-13 heading into the season finale. If the Jets don't get the quarterback position right and have another season this tough next season, it would be surprising to see more chances given to the coaching staff.

