Only Two NFL Teams Rank Higher Than New York Jets on 'Defensive Triplets' List
The New York Jets feature All-Pro performers at each level of their highly-regarded defense, making them an ideal fit for a top spot in Sports Illustrated's latest defensive rankings.
Taking one player from each of the three position groups — defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs — the Jets can produce arguably the NFL's best set of "defensive triplets."
Identifying a trio from each of the league's 32 teams, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano selected defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker CJ Mosley and cornerback Sauce Gardner to represent Gang Green.
Manzano honed in on "one pass rusher, one inside linebacker and one defensive back to form each team's defensive trio."
New York's triplets landed in the No. 3 overall spot, ranking behind only groups from the San Francisco 49ers and league-leading Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens' contingent consisted of defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive back Charvarius Ward comprise the 49ers' representation.
For the Jets, one could argue swapping Mosley out in favor of Quincy Williams would create a trio just as formidable.
From SI's Ranking Each NFL Team’s Top Defensive Triplets:
"The Jets are hoping their star-studded defense will get an opportunity to showcase themselves in a playoff game come January. That will depend on the play of Aaron Rodgers, but the ferocious unit can make life easier for their middle-aged signal-caller by containing offenses on a weekly basis. The Jets will be tough to beat with their stacked trio of Williams, Mosley and Gardner. Mosley is still playing at a high level heading into his 11th season."
Rated as one of the top NFL players at his position, Williams followed up his All-Pro 2022 campaign by earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023. The defensive tackle has been equally effective against both the run and pass.
Over his last 33 starts, he has accounted for 17.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits.
"The fact that we have some continuity, that we've had guys that have been here in the system for multiple years now, it's exciting to think where they could take it," said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during an OTAs Phase 3 media availability.
Mosley, who may start showing his age particularly in pass coverage, has been a tackling machine over the last three seasons with New York.
He has recorded 152+ stops three years in a row.
Gardner has two All-Pro First Team selections to show for his first two NFL seasons.
Arguably the league's best cornerback, the 2022 first-round pick has logged 31 passes defensed over 33 starts and limits opposing receivers to less than 6.0 yards per target.