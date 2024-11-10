Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback on Radar for New York Jets in NFL Free Agency Talks
Looking ahead to the future, the New York Jets are going to be in a very interesting situation. Aaron Rodgers has another year or two left in him, but the Jets don't currently have an heir apparent for him.
Depending on how the 2024 season ends up going, could there be a chance that the Jets would look to bring in a quarterback who could play now and push Rodgers and then take over for him when he chooses to retire?
That is exactly what Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is suggesting.
In his recent article breaking down the NFL free agency market for the upcoming offseason, he connected New York as a potential destination for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
"Teams seeking a new long-term quarterback plan—possibly on a budget—like the Browns and Jets may target Fields early in free agency."
Fields would be a very intriguing target for the Jets. He was the starter to begin the season with the Steelers and showed a lot of signs of major development.
In the six games he has played so far this season, Fields has completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 231 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
At 25 years old, Fields still has plenty of time to become a franchise quarterback. Joining a team like New York could be exactly what he needs to get that opportunity.
Granted, there is a chance that Fields would prefer to either stay with the Steelers or focus on finding a team that needs a starter. He would not be able to start until Rodgers decides to retire.
With the unknown factor of when Rodgers would retire, he may not have a ton of interest in the Jets.
However, if Rodgers has a plan in place of when he's walking away and it fits a timeline that Fields could still be a long-term quarterback in New York, the two sides could make something work.
Only time will tell what will happen with Fields and what the Jets will do at quarterback. They could opt to go another year before focusing on bringing in another potential starting caliber quarterback.
All of that being said, Fields would be a very intriguing option if New York thinks that Rodgers could consider retirement following the 2025 season. Fields is definitely a name to keep an eye on.