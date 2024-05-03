Potential New York Jets Star Wide Receiver Target Signs With Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets are entering the upcoming season with major expectations placed upon their shoulders from outside and inside the organization.
With Aaron Rodgers returning from his Achilles injury, this year is viewed as "Super Bowl or Bust" for the Jets as their defense continues to be dominant but they have been missing a competent offense to compliment that output.
It could also be a "Make or Break" year for head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas as they have underperformed compared to expectations since taking their respective jobs. Whether that is fair or not is ultimately up to owner Woody Johnson, who is known not to be shy when making changes to his football operations staff.
This offseason was all about making sure this roster is ready as possible to win and get into the playoffs.
In an increased effort to improve the overall profile of the offense, New York signed wide receiver Mike Williams to one-year deal that is worth up to $15 million.
The former Los Angeles Chargers playmaker went over 1,000 yards twice in his seven seasons and is a deep threat with a career yards per catch number at 15.6. But, coming off a torn ACL, there are questions if the veteran can have that type of production with his new team.
Because of that, many people wanted Douglas to get Rodgers more weapons to pair with their star receiver Garrett Wilson.
An option that was available on the free agency market was Odell Beckham Jr., who spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens.
The former New York Giants superstar has dealt with his own injury issues, but rebounded to the tune of 35 catches for 565 yards in 14 games played during 2023.
He was seen as someone who could be another option in the wide receiver room, even after the Jets drafted Malachi Corley with their third round pick.
Unfortunately, that option is no longer available as Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reported that Beckham has signed a one-year, $3 million deal with their division rival Miami Dolphins which could be worth up to $8.25 million with incentives.