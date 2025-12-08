Jets Urged To Cut Ties With Tyrod Taylor After Brutal Dolphins Loss

The New York Jets 2026 quarterback room is completely up in the air.

New York is the lone team in the AFC East that doesn't have a secure path forward for the 2026 season at quarterback. The New England Patriots have Drake Maye, the Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen, and the Miami Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets have Justin Fields under contract, but he was benched for the veteran Tyrod Taylor. Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook is with the team and got some action on Sunday after Taylor was removed with a groin injury.

Taylor will be a free agent this upcoming offseason. He has shown while starting that he can help the team's passing offense, but Taylor has been banged up left and right, including on Sunday. Taylor exited due to the groin injury and New York lost, 34-10.

After the game, SNY Jets insider Connor Hughes weighed in on the team's upcoming quarterback decisions and suggested that Sunday's game should be enough for New York to look in a different direction than Taylor.

Should Tyrod Taylor be brought back?

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Jets are absolutely going to target their potential franchise passer in the offseason either by drafting him organically, or potentially moving up and selecting him with the No. 1 or No. 2 picks," Hughes said. "Taylor could be the guy that they bring back and have him as the placeholder veteran where if the rookie is not ready, they let Taylor start the season until the rookie is ready.

"I don't think you can do that anymore. This loss against the Dolphins -- which officially eliminated the Jets from the playoffs for the 15th straight year -- showed why. You just can't trust Tyrod Taylor to start any string of games. If you need him for a quarter. If you need him for a half. If you need him to finish out one particular game or spot start, absolutely that's fine. But the durability questions that have followed him throughout his career, they haven't gotten better here in his 15th year.

"He's already dealt with a knee injury that required surgery in training camp. That knee injury was re-injured against the Panthers...Here, against the Dolphins, it was a groin issue that took him off the field and forced Brady Cook into the lineup...The problem is that he doesn't stay on the field. Reliability in the NFL is everything. Because Taylor doesn't have it, the Jets will be looking for two quarterbacks this offseason, not just one."

Hughes isn't wrong by any means. New York as a team has shown some flashes throughout Aaron Glenn's first campaign leading the franchise. But, quarterback has been a problem. Taylor has been good when he has been on the field, but this isn't the first time he's been hurt already, as Hughes pointed out.

At 3-10, the Jets need a brand new look. One guy who would be worth looking into is current New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. Another would be old friend Joe Flacco, who has shown he can still play with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Another would be Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been relegated to pretty much just a backup at this point in his career.

The Jets have just four games left and then it should be time for a change.

