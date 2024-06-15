Renowned Radio Host Rips Into New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is entering the 2024 NFL season firmly on the hot seat. There were some rumors that he could lose his job this offseason, but the franchise chose to give him another chance.
While he retained his job for now, there is no question that another failure this season would likely end his tenure with the Jets.
Saleh has been criticized heavily over the past couple of years. He has handled certain situations poorly and has not gotten much out of the team. With all of the talent New York has put together, there are no more excuses left to be made.
Most recently, Saleh is being criticized for how he has handled Aaron Rodgers' in-excused absence from mandatory minicamp. While he said it was "in-excused," he also stated that he was "on the same page" with the superstar quarterback.
Renowned New York radio host Mike Francesca did not hold back from ripping into Saleh in a recent segment of his podcast.
"He handled this terribly again this week. If he is OK with this, then he just made it worse. He is a puppet in this game. He just showed you what a puppet he is in this game. ‘It’s an in-excused absence. I’m fine with it; he’s not here.’ How could you be fine with it if it’s an in-excused absence?"
Francesca did not stop there, continuing to put the Jets' head coach on blast.
“You can’t have both. If it’s in-excused, how can you be fine with it? Then, none of your guys have to show up. It’s either mandatory or it’s not. It’s not somewhat mandatory, or it’s mandatory to everybody but the guy that runs the franchise. ‘The guy who’s more important here than I am. More important here than anyone is.’ And there’s a coach basically saying, ‘I’m here, and I’m at his beck and call. He runs the franchise; I don’t.’ That’s why Saleh has no chance. He has abdicated his own power and given it to the quarterback."
The story has been blown completely out of proportion.
It's understandable that some Jets fans and media members are not happy that Rodgers chose to go on a trip rather than be at mandatory camp. However, this isn't the first time the 40-year old quarterback has chosen to skip early mandatory offseason activities.
In fact, he's also not the only legendary quarterback to do it. Tom Brady even skipped some mandatory events.
Rodgers is getting called out more than most NFL players would, mainly because he's Aaron Rodgers. He has made a lot of media enemies and that's what is making this situation even worse.
No one will argue that Saleh has handled this situation correctly. He simply has not done well at handling any big media situation. But, he doesn't deserve this kind of criticism.
Hopefully the New York media can take a break, regroup, and move past this story. In the grand scheme of the upcoming 2024 NFL season, none of this matters in the slightest.