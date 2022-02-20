Panthers' Robby Anderson Is Reportedly Interested in Returning to Jets

Robby Anderson has "unfinished business" with his former team, preferring to return to New York if Carolina trades him this offseason.

Former Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson prefers to return to New York if he is placed on the trading block this offseason, per DJ Bien-Aime II of the New York Daily News.

Here's Bien-Aime with more on Anderson and his rumored preference for a reunion in green and white:

Anderson spent four years with the Jets before departing to the Panthers in 2020. Anderson achieved his first and lone 1,000 yard season in his initial year with Carolina, earning a two-year $29.5 million extension with about $20 million guaranteed.



But in 2021, Anderson had arguably his worst year as he finished with 53 catches for 519 yards — a career low — and five touchdowns. The main reason for his lackluster production was horrendous quarterback play from Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker who all combined for 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.



There's speculation the Panthers could move off Anderson now.



If Anderson is moved, the Jets are his preferred designation, a source said. He feels like he has unfinished business in New York and likes Zach Wilson's talent.



Even though Jets GM Joe Douglas admitted it was a mistake to let Anderson walk in 2020, it's unknown how receptive the Jets would be to a reunion. Anderson's base salary for 2022 is $10 million.



But Anderson would provide a dynamic and downfield threat for Wilson, an aspect the Jets passing offense missed in 2021. Most of the damage was done in the short and intermediate areas, relying on yards after the catch.

As much as Anderson is fond of Wilson's talent, New York's current quarterback hasn't proven just yet that he's the answer under center. During Wilson's rookie year, the BYU product struggled with accuracy and decision-making, only showing some signs of growth in the second half of the season.

Darnold wasn't exactly dominant in a Panthers uniform, though. The ex-Jets signal-caller threw 13 interceptions (more than Wilson's 11) across 12 games last season.

Wilson is poised to put together a promising sophomore season, but can take an even bigger step forward if New York surrounds him with the right weapons to succeed. Mixing an explosive target like Anderson with wideouts Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and whoever else the Jets add this offseason would put the young quarterback in a better position to excel and evolve.

If Anderson becomes available, the Jets have the draft capital and cap space to make a deal happen. New York presently holds four picks in the top-38 selections of this year's draft.

Bien-Aime mentioned Atlanta's Calvin Ridley and Dallas' Amari Cooper as other possible trade candidates for the Jets at the wide receiver position.

Also, rather than making a blockbuster trade, New York could add to their receiver room in free agency or in the 2022 NFL draft.

