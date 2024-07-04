Robert Saleh Has Interesting Statement About New York Jets' Playoff Aspirations
There are a lot of expectations placed upon the New York Jets this year to put together a successful campaign that ends their NFL-high playoff drought.
With the AFC East looking to be down on paper, that should provide them an avenue of getting a top four seed in the postseason if they are able to win the division. If not, they should still be able to earn a Wild Card spot by winning 10-plus games like they are projected to do.
But, as the expectations continue to grow, that also means there is mounting pressure placed upon head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
If the Jets underperform, there is a high probability that New York will be looking for a new coach and executive ahead of the 2025 season while also potentially replacing the QB.
Knowing this, Saleh had an interesting comment when speaking about the mentality of the team.
"Obviously, we all want to win games. We all want to go to the playoffs, we all want to win championships. That's been the goal since the day we walked in here. It felt like we were going to have that opportunity last year. It didn't happen. This year is about picking ourselves up, putting our heads down and just working," he said according to team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
That's the way to approach things.
The Jets can't get ahead of themselves at this point in the year. They haven't done enough with this group to warrant doing anything besides putting their heads down and just focusing on improving little by little.
Saleh described last season as frustrating when Rodgers went down four plays into the year and caused New York to scramble with their backup quarterback situation.
Not being loud, flashy, or anything along that nature should help the Jets be a focused group throughout the campaign and reach the potential that this team has so they can get into the playoffs.