Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Choose Division Rival Over New York Jets
By all metrics, the New York Jets have put together a very solid offseason thus far.
They upgraded their biggest area of need, the offensive line, by adding three veterans during the spring and drafting one of the best tackles with their first round pick.
They were also able to boost the wide receiver room by signing Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley.
But, while these moves were nice, front offices are always searching for ways to improve the roster.
With Williams coming off a torn ACL and Corley only being a rookie, there are still question marks about how this unit might perform during a year where the offense needs to be improved to give themselves a shot at competing for the AFC East and beyond.
So, with some weapons still available in free agency, there was some speculation that general manager Joe Douglas might look to reunite Aaron Rodgers and one of his former receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
The 2018 fifth round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers spent four seasons catching balls from Rodgers before bolting for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 on a three-year, $30 million deal.
During his time with the superstar quarterback, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for over 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the league in yards per reception during 2020 when he averaged 20.9 per catch.
Unfortunately, the reunion won't be able to take place, though.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Buffalo Bills and the speedy receiver agreed to a one-year deal that is worth up to $4.5 million.
Valdes-Scantling is coming off winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs despite not living up to his contract.
Still, he could have been another viable options for Rodgers and the Jets' offense, so it's tough to see him land with a division rival, especially the one that is seen as New York's main competition.