Should New York Jets Add Quarterback or Best Player Available in NFL Draft?
The New York Jets have plenty of questions to answer ahead of the 2025 NFL draft as their team could be going in a number of different directions.
There will be a new coach and general manager of the Jets for certain, but possibly the biggest question revolves around the future of Aaron Rodgers in New York.
What the Jets do in the NFL draft will revolve around what happens with him.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker recently did an exercise where they looked at two possibilities for each team in the 2025 draft. For New York, it essentially came down to whether they should draft a quarterback or go for the best player available.
If they go for quarterback, the one taken by Locker was Jalen Milroe from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
With the Jets selecting at No. 7 overall, there is a real possibility that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders would be gone by this point of the evening.
Milroe is the only other quarterback that is currently expected to go in the first round. He is a dual threat players, but has potentially reached near his peak as a passer.
He has shown little improvement over last year with the Crimson Tide, but an NFL coaching staff could be able to unlock a new level.
As it stands, the junior has a 65% career completion percentage with 5,284 yards with 44 touchdowns to 19 interceptions, with two years of really being a starter.
His best contributions came on the ground with 359 career carries for 1,570 yards with 33 touchdowns. He is more of a great runner than a great scrambler, though.
The redshirt junior can uncork a deep ball, but hasn't been able to make the throws that require a bit more touch.
A team could be excited about his potential, but it could be risky taking him without having someone he can sit behind.
The other option would be to go for best player available. New York would either need Rodgers to stay or find a quarterback in free agency.
For this draft, the player that Locker went with was cornerback Will Johnson.
Johnson is an incredibly exciting cornerback prospect that would make a deadly duo with Sauce Gardner for years to come.
The Michigan Wolverines product has a large frame and is pro-ready. This option would allow the Jets to ignore the cornerback position for a while.
With New York's rough history with raw quarterbacks, it might make more sense to try to find someone through free agency and try to make the roster around them better. They could follow the Minnesota Vikings model, but that would still require getting lucky this offseason.