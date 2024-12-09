New York Jets Could Draft Quarterback With or Without Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have struggled mightily throughout the 2024 season, as they are rapidly approaching rock bottom.
On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins they suffered their fourth straight loss and ninth in the last 10 games to drop their record to 3-10 on the season. South Beach has been a house of horrors for the Jets, as they have now lost nine straight games there.
There are going to be some major changes with the franchise this offseason, as head coach and general manager vacancies need to be filled. Another name that people will be keeping an eye on is quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
His acquisition has not given the team the kind of boost they expected.
Owner Woody Johnson seems ready to move on, as he suggested the future Hall of Famer get benched after a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. While he has walked those comments back somewhat, Rodgers' level of play hasn’t improved to the point that his return is guaranteed.
It is far from that, as speculation has run rampant that he may not even make it through the rest of this year as the team’s starting quarterback. Some NFL people have gone as far as to make wild wagers that Rodgers will not be the starting quarterback in 2025 or perhaps may simply walk away from the game. He has said he needs a month after the season to figure things out.
However, whether he is or not will not impact their plans for the offseason.
As shared by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network before Sunday afternoon’s game, some NFL draft plans are already leaking from the organization. A selection could be used on a quarterback no matter if Rodgers is on the roster or not.
That should be taken with a grain of salt since a head coach and general manager are needed before decisions of that magnitude can be made. Information like that leaking from inside the organization at this point is why the team has been such a mess for as long as it has been.
Depending on how the rest of the campaign unfolds, there is certainly a chance that New York is selecting near the top of the draft. Right now, they are in the No. 7 spot, which could be a prime position to select a new quarterback of the future.
If this losing streak continues, as the Jets are finding new ways to lose every week, they will move up the draft order and be closer to the No. 1 pick.