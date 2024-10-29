New York Jets Urged To Draft Polarizing Star QB As Aaron Rodgers Replacement
Aaron Rodgers was believed to want to play for another few seasons after this year. While that's still a possibility, his chances of returning to the New York Jets look slimmer than ever.
From the Jets and Rodgers' perspective, there isn't much of a reason to continue this relationship. Maybe things would've been different if he hadn't injured his Achilles during his first drive with Gang Green, but that's how things played out.
It's unfortunate to say that the future Hall of Famer hasn't been half of what New York expected him to be when they landed him. The hope was for Rodgers to fix the decade-plus-long quarterback situation for the Jets, but in typical fashion, it didn't work out.
So, the attention will now turn to finding his replacement. Perhaps they believe they could trade for another veteran in the future, but there will be options for them to pursue in the draft.
Mark Chichester of PFF believes he found his replacement, urging New York to draft Shedeur Sanders.
"Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old and is only under contract with the Jets through the end of the 2025 season. Even if he is there for the Jets next season, planning for 2026 should start this offseason, and Sanders could sit behind Rodgers for a season before taking the reins. The Colorado quarterback is on track for a career-high PFF grade this year, having earned a 90.7 PFF passing grade. He has completed 220 of his 303 passes for 2,591 yards, with a 6.2% big-time throw rate and a 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate."
Sanders has taken some heat due to his attitude, but a lot of that seems unfair. He's a good kid who happens to be the son of an all-time great. Sure, he's a bit cocky, but his play backs it up.
If he came to the Jets and won, every fan in the world would love him. He has the type of attitude that you either love or hate. Winning would bring all the love to the star.
However, despite it being a logical idea to draft Sanders, his father, Deion, has said in the past that he'll determine where his kid gets drafted.
“Now, all of this is subjective because I know where I kinda want them to go, and let’s not forget [Buffaloes safety] Shilo [Sanders], but I know where I want them to go. So, there are certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s going to be an Eli. We ain’t doing it," Sanders said, according to the New York Post's Jenna Lemoncelli.
Perhaps he wouldn't mind him playing in New York, but if Deion wants Shedeur to win, he might avoid the Jets.